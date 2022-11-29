29,000 subs raid Asmongold after successful return to streaming WoW

After taking an extended break, Asmongold returned to streaming on his main Twitch channel to play World of Warcraft’s new expansion yesterday.

Zack, more commonly known as Asmongold, returned to streaming on his main channel on Nov. 28 and was warmly greeted by his viewers after almost half a year of streaming on his alternative channel.

If not now, when?



Live in 30 to 45https://t.co/5AFxExurwE — Zack (@Asmongold) November 28, 2022

After announcing on Twitter he was making a return to his main channel, the replies were filled with “The Return of the King” gifs and memes welcoming him back, indicating the excitement his viewers are now feeling.

The stream that followed was a massive success. At the height of the stream, he had about 201,000 viewers and by the end of it, he claimed to have gained almost 29,000 subs just from the stream itself. He thanked his viewers and said he plans to return again to his main channel.

When Asmongold was taking a break from his main channel, he was streaming on his alternative channel called “zackrawrr” and played a variety of games including World of Warcraft, Elden Ring, and New World. On Sept. 26, he said thinking about streaming on his main channel made him want to have a panic attack. Thankfully, it looks like the King of MMOs is back and feeling in a better place.