Asmongold isn’t ready to write off Kick as a potential streaming competitor to Twitch

Asmongold today showed open-mindedness to the notion that a new streaming platform could enter the marketplace and compete with the likes of Twitch and YouTube.

While commenting on Trainwreck’s announcement that he would be working as an advisor for Kick, a new streaming startup, Asmongold dished out a number of opinions. But his biggest advice to the website was to play it safe.

“They need to worry the most about people uploading content that should not be on the website,” he said. “That should be their main concern and their main worry. Everything else besides that I don’t think is that big of a deal.”

Yesterday, Kick was hit with backlash following the revelation that online casino Stake owner Edward Craven is among the investors in the platform. Prior to Twitch banning unlicensed gambling content on its platform, Stake spent large sums of money promoting its online slots by doing sponsored streams with high-profile creators like Adin Ross, Train, and xQc.

Though Stake’s potential ties to Kick raised questions and concerns from others, Asmongold believes that the platform serving in part as an online casino marketing scheme might not prevent creators from using it once it’s up and running.

While people may take issue with the anticipated gambling ties to Kick, Asmon thinks that if it is a successful startup, creators looking for increased revenue splits will be willing to look the other way and accept high pay because they have “mouths to feed.”

“Every single time that somebody is talking about ‘oh, this is not going to happen,’ it will clearly happen if the incentive is there,” he said. “If you build it, they will come.”

Obviously, the incentive in this case needs to be higher pay, and that may not necessarily be possible just by having higher revenue splits. For the higher revenue splits to matter, creators would need to be able to pull their communities from other platforms to this newer alternative.

But it doesn’t seem like Asmongold is going to close the door on Kick blindly without seeing how the next few months to a year unfold.