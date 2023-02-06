Are there more Twitch shows like AI-generated Seinfeld stream Nothing, Forever?

Could it mark the beginning of a new meta like no other?

Nothing, Forever, the surrealist AI-generated sitcom based on Seinfeld that is broadcasted on Twitch. It has been enjoying breakout success on the Amazon-owned platform since releasing in Dec. 2022.

But while it’s generating all sorts of buzz, it begs the question: are there more AI-generated shows in Twitch like it, since it’s started a new trend people can’t seem to get enough of?

Are there more Twitch shows like Nothing, Forever?

At this stage, the answer is no—Nothing, Forever is the only AI-generated parody sitcom show on Twitch. It’s a very specific niche. There’s nothing else quite like it on the platform.

There is, however, another channel based on AI-created content that, while totally different, is equally popular. It’s vedal987, the home of Neuro-sama, the first AI streamer on the platform. Neuro-sama has been banned already after making some tasteless comments due to the influence of toxic chatters but has since bounced back and learned to do extraordinary things, including react streams.

There was recently an Asmongold AI that debuted on Twitch too.

Screengrab via vedal987 on Twitch

Still, Nothing, Forever is the only AI-generated sitcom on Twitch right now. It might be a while before that changes given how niche it is. It has also set a high bar for others to follow. Given how popular these AI-content-based channels are, though, it seems like there is a lot of interest in them. Not only are they entertaining, but it’s fascinating seeing the AI learn and grow in real time.

You can watch the Nothing, Forever stream right here on Twitch.