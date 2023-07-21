AOC is finally coming back to Twitch again 3 years after record-breaking Among Us stream

In short:

AOC is coming back to Twitch this Saturday, July 22

She’ll be joined by HasanAbi and “special guests”

We don’t know if she’ll be gaming again or just chatting

The massively successful Twitch debut of U.S. Member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez back in 2020 proved that politicians can connect with gamers if they are willing to do so. Today, she announced she will be back on the platform after a three-year gap.

AOC isn’t shy when it comes to proclaiming her love for games. From announcing her climb to Silver IV in League of Legends to playing Among Us on her debut Twitch stream, she seems like the personification of someone who plays games for fun after a hectic workday.

On July 21, she tweeted that her next Twitch stream will be held this Saturday, July 22, with HasanAbi and others. “It’s official. Make plans to stay in this Saturday night,” she wrote. “We’re heading back to Twitch with hasanthehun and special guests THIS SATURDAY @ 7:30PM!”

It’s official 👾👾👾



Make plans to stay in this Saturday night because we’re heading back to Twitch with @hasanthehun and special guests THIS SATURDAY @ 7:30PM! pic.twitter.com/yjuwvFy9BL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2023

Hasan had been a part of AOC’s previous streams along with others like Pokimane, Myth, Gus Johnson, xQc, and Disguised Toast. So, there’s a chance of some of them dropping in on her return stream.

AOC’s debut Twitch broadcast was on Oct. 20, 2020, and it had 438,688 viewers at its peak. She had urged the viewers to go out and vote in the 2020 presidential election. She went on to organize an Among Us charity stream on Nov. 27,2020 with Canadian member of parliament Jagmeet Singh. She was successful in raising $200,000 for those facing food and housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AOC hasn’t mentioned whether she will be playing games or discussing any particular issue on her Saturday stream. But going by her previous stream statistics, a lot of people will surely tune in to her Twitch channel to see what the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district has to say.

About the author