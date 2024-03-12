Andrew Tate detained in Romania after UK warrant days after predicting his arrest

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania after a European arrest warrant was issued by the UK—just days after he predicted his arrest.

Recommended Videos

The 37-year-old and his brother Tristan, 35, were detained on Monday (March 11) ahead of appearing in the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Tuesday (March 12) regarding whether the warrant should be executed.

Fresh charges have been lodged. Image via Andrew Tate on Instagram

Tate’s arrest comes just days after he predicted legal action would be coming from the UK during an appearance on the CEO Cast Podcast. This prediction has proven to be correct—though it’s likely he knew charges were being mounted against him.

Four women have accused Tate of rape and sexual assault in charges dating between 2012 and 2015. A lawyer representing the group say British police were asked to immediately seek his detention amid concerns he would flee Romania. Per Sky News, Matthew Jury said it was a “significant concern” Tate would look to avoid justice in both European countries.

Tate, a former kickboxer turned Big Brother contestant, has gained millions of fans on social media, who pushed to get “#FreeTheTates” trending on X (formerly Twitter) in the United States after news of his latest arrest. He isn’t banned from the platform, despite action taken against him on other social media platforms, including TikTok, for his controversial views.

The Tate brothers are also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, where they were previously in jail and later put under house arrest after first being detained in December 2022. Tate won an appeal in August 2023 to be released from house arrest and is awaiting a trial date.

While the pair could travel freely within Romania, they could not leave the country. However, they could now be extradited to the UK to face questioning on the latest charges after being detained in Romania.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate deny all allegations against them, and representatives said they are “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.”