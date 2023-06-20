40 most controversial Andrew Tate quotes

Self-proclaimed “misogynist,” British-American kickboxer, and infamous internet personality Andrew Tate’s rise to fame first began after he was taken off the British version of the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016 due to the release of a video that appeared to show him assaulting a woman.

Fast forward to present time, and Andrew Tate has amassed 6.9 million followers on Twitter while gaining a loyal, worldwide fan-following, mostly comprised of impressionable young male teens.

Tate has even managed to make an impression in the world of gaming and esports as well. Former CEO of G2 Esports Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez was placed on leave, after which he stepped down from the org due to online backlash after he was seen partying with Tate in a video he posted.

Twitch streamer Forsen was also seen condemning Andrew Tate on stream, saying that he cares about way too much stuff that doesn’t matter, and disagrees about Tate being “manly.”

Andrew Tate has since been put on house arrest and reportedly charged with rape and human trafficking alongside other charges, according to the BBC on June 20.

If a personality like Tate can sneak into the world of gaming and esports, you can be sure he’s said some controversial statements that helped him gain the reach and notoriety he currently holds.

If you’re curious about some of the more outrageous, controversial statements he has made, make sure to read the rest of this article.

The most controversial Andrew Tate quotes

Andrew Tate quotes on women

1) “I think the women belong to the man.”

Woah there, big guy. Those are strong words you’re using there. Well, if this is the first quote, you can tell how the rest are gonna go.

2) “Females are the ultimate status symbol. People think I’m running around with these hoes because I like sex. That’s nothing to do with the reason why I’m running around with these bitches. I got these bitches just so everyone knows who the don is.”

3) “I go out and fuck and I come back to her and I don’t care about her and I only love my girl. That’s not cheating, that’s exercise.”

Yeah, we’re not sure you know what infidelity means, Mr. Tate. Or exercise, for that matter.

4) “I was getting on a plane and I could see through the cockpit that a female was the pilot and I took a picture and I said, ‘most women I know can’t even park a car, why is a woman flying my plane?’ and they banned me.”

5) “I had one girl and she got too drunk one day and she threw up in my apartment. I told her to clean up, she refused. So, I took her stuff and threw it out the window.”

What a gentleman.

6) “If you’re a 55 kilo female, I will pick you up with one hand, by your titty.”

7) “How can I use these women to make me money? I don’t wanna put them on the track because they’re my women, I don’t want other people touching my chicks.”

8) “They’re like, ‘you’re under arrest for a suspicion of assault of this dumb hoe.’”

We’re pretty sure that’s not the exact language they used.

9) “If we talk about tradition—traditionally—every single man in history had multiple wives, and there was not a single woman who was celebrated for having multiple husbands. Female promiscuity has always been disgusting and frowned upon.”

10) “We live in a world now where the whole idea of the roles has been conflated to the fact where if I come along and say women are better with children and men are better at fighting, that I’m somehow fucking sexist when it’s clearly true.”

11) “You can’t be responsible for something that doesn’t listen to you. You can’t be responsible for a dog if it doesn’t obey you, or a child if it doesn’t obey you, or a woman that doesn’t obey you.”

12) “18 to 19-year-old women are more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less dick.”

Andrew Tate quotes on money and success

13) “I’ve gotten mixed reviews about the color of my Bugatti. Some people like it, some people don’t like it. So I said, ‘What color is your Bugatti?’”

Ah, so that’s where it’s from. That’s what all the fourteen year old kids have been using as comebacks in social media comment sections.

14) “Everyone has a Lambo or a Ferrari, it’s easy.”

Sure we do.

15) “I know hoes with BMWs. I don’t even consider that a car. That’s not a luxury car, that’s fucking basic.”

16) “If you ain’t got a Lambo, you’re a shit muncher.”

17) “’Oh, I’m successful, I’m rich,’ yeah, but I’ll break your neck. I’m gonna grab you by your neck and choke you till you die. I’ll show you a race riot, pussy. Then what, who’s successful now? I’m breathing and you’re not. So, I’m more successful than you.”

Andrew Tate quotes on mental health

18) “Depression isn’t real. You feel sad, you move on. You will always be depressed if your life is depressing. Change it.”

Decades of psychological science down the drain. Thanks for the enlightenment, Mr. Tate.

19) “I haven’t caught depression, I don’t have a disease—I’m just upset with my situation.”

20) “’Uh, real men cry and women can cry and men can cry, too, there’s nothing wrong with it.’ And there absolutely is something wrong with it. Life as a man is far more difficult than life as a woman.”

21) “They pretend they caught some disease to absolve all responsibility. ‘It’s not my fault I’m sad,’ yes it is. People will do anything to absolve responsibilities. ‘It’s not my fault I’m poor/sad/fat/stupid,’ yes it is.”

22) “Depression as it’s diagnosed doesn’t exist. Now come back and call me names and defend your safety crutch with all you have. Or accept facts and change your life.”

Andrew Tate quotes on veganism and vegetarianism

23) “You think because you sit there and eat tofu that you’re somehow changing the basic universal constants of the reality we exist within. You’re not changing shit. You’re a dork.”

Hey hey hey, no need for name-calling.

24) “When you’re saying ‘I’m a vegetarian or a vegan,’ you’re saying ‘I deny reality, I deny one of the most basic fundamentals of reality,’ which is for something to live, something else must die.”

25) “Why am I supposed to feel guilty for destroying an animal so that I can grow when every single thing that’s ever existed, ever, has destroyed something else to grow. What, I’m going to come along and be Mr. Nice Guy and I’m gonna undo the laws of the universe?”

Andrew Tate quotes on COVID-19

26) “I called this virus [COVID-19] a hoax from the start and everyone called me crazy. The virus isn’t real. There is a virus, yes. Is it deadly? No. Is shutting down the economy an appropriate response? Absolutely not. Clown world.”

Let’s just hope Andrew doesn’t get into politics.

27) “Do you not see how the elites play you? They stop mentioning the virus, everyone stops mentioning the virus, no one talks about the virus anymore. Now it’s racism.”

28) “I don’t sleep with vaccinated women.”

Andrew Tate quotes on masculinity

29) “I do know how to administer CPR. However, I will not administer CPR unless you’re a hot female… If you’re some fat dude and you just had a heart attack and I don’t really know you, you’re gonna die… No, not even if you’re a friend…”

So that’s why he didn’t become a healthcare worker.

30) “If you’re my friend, you just can’t be a pussy. ‘Well, I had a heart attack’, get the fuck up. Fuck’s wrong with you? Go to the hospital later. Have a drink, cigarette, cup of coffee, back in the game. Fucking having heart attacks near me, you little pussy.”

31) “The masculine perspective is you have to understand that life is war. It’s a war for the female you want. It’s a war for the car you want. It’s a war for the money you want. It’s a war for status. Masculine life is war.”

32) “Society’s expectations of men are much higher than the societal expectations of females.”

33) “Men who live without self control are the kind of men who cry when their girlfriend cheats on them, ‘cause she certainly does, because she doesn’t respect a little cry baby, and she’s only with you because she’s ugly as fuck and she has to settle for a little soy boy pussy like you.”

34) “If you could choose to build yourself from the ground up, like from a video game—just tick characteristic boxes and build yourself—nobody would choose to be a liberal soy boy. Nobody would choose to be a small weak guy who has to cry when he gets upset.”

35) “Men can cheat, women can’t.”

Andrew Tate quotes on himself

36) “I realized yesterday that I can actually, genuinely, right now nothing is stopping me from becoming Batman. Nothing. I have a bat cave. I have an Alfred. I have a Batmobile, a Bugatti. I can fight.”

You reading this, DC Studios? You guys better be ready with an offer. At least 15 Bugattis or something. Don’t even think of any BMWs.

37) “I have everything every man has ever dreamed of. I got a big mansion, I got super cars, I can live anywhere I want, I got unlimited women, I go where I want; I do anything I want all the time. So, I’m an amazing role model.”

38) “I will never apologize because I don’t make mistakes.”

39) “I will not have nerds as children. I refuse to have a nerd carry the name Tate. If my son is a nerd, one of us has to die, him or me and I’ll challenge him to mortal combat.”

40) “Maybe I’m completely crazy. Maybe I’m full of shit.”

Huh. Finally, words of wisdom from Andrew Tate. Always a first, eh?

