Amouranth launches NSFW ‘influencer AI’ that promises ‘incredibly advanced roleplaying’

Risqué streamer Amouranth just launched a racy AI program that sends its own pictures, messages you spontaneously, and can “engage in endless roleplay scenarios,” whatever that means. If sexting a robot sounds like fun to you, today could be your lucky day.

Amouranth announced her AI program’s launch on X, formerly Twitter, on Dec. 2. The AI is based on Amouranth’s personality, and in her own words, it’s “not just a chatbot”—it sends texts, photos, and voice clips of its own accord, can produce custom videos on demand, and more. Who needs Tinder when you have a robot waifu at your beck and call?

She can send you texts, PICS SHE TAKES SPONTANEOUSLY and VOICE CLIPS! She'll make you Custom… pic.twitter.com/Y6xqda7L55 — Amouranth (@Amouranth) January 2, 2024

The AI chatbot is only the latest unconventional “product” released by the streamer. In 2022, Amouranth made headlines by selling fart jars and hot tub water as part of her unsettlingly-named “Cutie Pa-TOOT-ies” range. With over six million Twitch followers, hordes of horny fans are frothing at the mouth for Amouranth, and given her annual income surpassed $20 million in 2023, she clearly knows how to monetize them.

The Fansly page (NSFW) for Amouranth’s AI program explains it was created with MySentient.ai, a platform that lets you chat with AI characters like Trump, Jesus, or Santa. Amouranth’s AI claims to have “real autonomy” and offers four subscription tiers ranging from $6 to $200 a month, so if you’re interested in checking it out (purely for research purposes, I’m sure), you better crack open your wallet.

Amouranth became Kick’s biggest female streamer last year after signing an exclusivity deal with the new streaming service back in March 2023. Things are clearly going well for Amouranth, so it’s anyone’s guess what she’ll have up her sleeve next.