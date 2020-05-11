Amouranth banned on Twitch for third time

The length of the ban is currently unknown.

Popular Twitch streamer and cosplayer Amouranth has received her third ban from the livestreaming platform today.

Amouranth has yet to comment on the ban, and no official reason has been given for why the streamer had her account removed from the livestreaming platform. Several of Amouranth’s fans speculate that it was due to the streamer accidentally showing a viewer’s inappropriate profile picture during a live broadcast.

Today’s ban comes as Amouranth’s third suspension from Twitch. The streamer was banned from the platform for the first time in September of 2019 for “accidental nudity” when she accidentally revealed herself while laying down on the floor in a skirt. Amouranth was banned for a second time in March for one day for what she said was a gym stream that had been flagged for inappropriate behavior.

It is currently unknown when Amouranth will have her Twitch account reinstated.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.