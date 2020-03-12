Amouranth banned from Twitch for second time

Twitch hit cosplayer and IRL streamer Amouranth with her second channel ban today, StreamerBans revealed on Twitter.

Amouranth was banned from Twitch in September 2019 for “accidental nudity” when her skirt slipped to the side, exposing herself to viewers. This incident violated Twitch’s Terms of Service, which outlaws nudity and sexually suggestive clothing.

It’s unclear why Amouranth was banned this time, although Twitch is typically harsher in punishments after the first ban.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.