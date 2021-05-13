All Minecraft MC Championship (MCC) 14 teams

The MCC is finally back and it’s scheduled to go live on May 29. The last iteration of the event took place in late 2020 and Noxcrew has been on a break since then. This wasn’t an ordinary cool-off period, however, since the crew spent the time to fix all the bugs and implement new game modes that will make the MCC more challenging than ever.

While last season’s victors will look forward to proving that their success wasn’t a fluke, new challengers are likely to join the fray. What looks to be a powerful stack may cease to exist in the next MCC, though, since Noxcrew reassembles the rosters after each event. This may make it difficult to find a team to root for, but the level of competition keeps increasing each time the rosters are shuffled.

Here are all the teams that will be competing in the MCC 14 on May 29 at 2pm CT.

Red Rabbits

Orange Ocelots

Yellow Yaks

Lime Llamas

Green Guardians

This article will be updated as more teams are announced.