All award categories in QTCinderella’s 2023 Streamer Awards

There are a few new categories to look out for.

It’s nomination time for this year’s edition of QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards, and with 26 categories there’s a lot for fans to consider when picking out the most deserving streamers.

For 2023, QT and her crew decided to add a little bit more spice to the Streamer Awards by adding an extra phase to the award process by giving fans a chance to vote and nominate certain categories.

PLEASE remember this is majority fan nominated and voted so if you want your streamer a part of it nominate them NOW!!!! (and maybe tell them to campaign for themselves – those lazy fucks never do anything smh) — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) January 30, 2023

With category nominations closed, we now know which awards will be handed out on March 11 when the Streamer Awards air on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel. Streamers can only be nominated if they streamed at least 200 hours total and 100 hours in a given category last year.

Last year, there were 27 categories, and this time, there are 26 listed categories for people to nominate. Many of the categories are similar to last year, but there are a couple of differences. This year, there are no ASMR, Speedrunner, or Super Smash Bros. awards. Meanwhile, there are awards for the best streamer of Dark Souls-like games as well as one for Art streamers and a “Hidden Gem Award.”

Peep this new category pic.twitter.com/PXtdtdd18Q — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) January 31, 2023

Nominations will be open for viewers to vote on until Feb. 11, and once finalists have been determined, voting will take place from Feb. 18 through March 4. Here is a list of all of this year’s categories

All 2023 Streamer Award categories