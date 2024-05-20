Adin Ross sitting at streaming setup
Screenshot via kick.com/adinross
Category:
Streaming

Adin Ross goes on homophobic rant, encourages viewer to self-harm following Trainwreck argument

The argument revolved around TrainwrecksTV's involvement with gambling on the platform.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 20, 2024 02:11 pm

Kick streamer TrainwrecksTV got into a heated argument last night with a viewer who accused him of promoting gambling to susceptible people and getting them addicted to it. Eventually, Adin Ross joined the debate with a homophobic, ableist rant and incited the viewer to take his life.

Recommended Videos

The whole ordeal went down last night, early on May 20, during Trainwreck’s regular stream. The creator was streaming himself playing online poker when a viewer threatened to “beat the ever-living shit” out of him for defending Kick and its alleged relationship with gambling. The viewer also called Trainwreck a “crackhead,” and the streamer eventually invited him to a call for a discussion. Trainwreck defended himself, his choice of content, and Kick, while the viewer continuously accused him of getting people addicted to gambling. After a while, Adin Ross joined the call, labeling the viewer with homophobic slurs several times before repeatedly telling him to “kill himself.”

Adin Ross
Adin Ross is a controversial figure in streaming. Screengrab via Adin Ross on YouTube

“Kill yourself, please die,” Ross said during the heated argument. Another streamer with whom Trainwreck was hosting the poker game, LosPollosTV, had to step in and mute the viewer. “This is getting ridiculous,” he told Ross disapprovingly.

Ross reasoned his sharp reaction with the viewer alleging streamers like Trainwreck and LosPollosTV caused his friend to fall into a gambling addiction. “He’s a grown man,” Ross responded to the viewer. “He gambled it all away. That has nothing to do with you.” Ross continued using slurs throughout, calling the viewer’s friend “a complete fucking retard” who should “take accountability” for his gambling problem.

Kick and its relationship to gambling, as well as its gambling-friendly streaming policy in comparison to Twitch, has been the source of numerous controversies over the years, and it doesn’t seem like those controversies (or the controversies created by Ross) are going away anytime soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Kai Cenat gives his verdict on Elden Ring after beating it.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 18, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Kai Cenat in a black outfit in front of his streaming set up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
SeanDaBlack speaking to the camera in a YouTube video.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Kai Cenat gives his verdict on Elden Ring after beating it.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Kai Cenat gives final thoughts on Elden Ring after marathon stream
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 18, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Kai Cenat in a black outfit in front of his streaming set up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
SeanDaBlack speaking to the camera in a YouTube video.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.