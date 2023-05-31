Alinity’s ‘bullsh*t’ Twitch ban has rival streaming services lining up—and she’s listening

Kick and Rumble are lining up to sign Alinity after the Twitch star received a three-day ban from the Amazon-owned platform earlier today for twerking on stream and expressed a desire to move on.

Alinity branded Twitch a “bullshit ass platform” for banning her in a fiery tweet on May 30. The fact it was a more severe punishment than the one-day ban she received for accidentally showing her breast on stream in April 2020 didn’t sit well with the Colombian streamer, who described it as a “joke” and said she was “thinking of taking her business somewhere else.”

Kick and Rumble were quick to respond. Kick sent her an eye-glance emoji, suggesting they might be interested. Rumble was more direct. “Join Kai, Speed, Mizkif, JiDion and Akademiks over at Rumble,” they said. Alinity responded by asking the company how much it would pay, but the conversation fizzled out or continued in private.

Both platforms have already been making moves in 2023.

Kick signed Adin Ross and Destiny, and already had Trainwreck streaming on there since he’s a co-owner. Rumble signed the slew of streamers mentioned above, the latest of which was Mizkif, who said he’ll be streaming on there twice a week and is treating it like an alternative rather than a replacement for his main one on Twitch.

Alinity could be the next one to move across to one of them—perhaps even exclusively—depending on how much they’re willing to offer. If they keep signing more stars like her, they’ll be able to further cement their place as a streaming service capable of rivaling Twitch and YouTube.

The streaming platforms battle is still in its early stages, but the landscape is already vastly different from the Twitch-dominant era of old. YouTube changed that by establishing itself as an industry powerhouse, and other platforms are trying to follow.

