A streamer you may not have heard of is quickly rising up Twitch’s subscription rankings

Kai Cenat might be close to hitting 100,000 active subscribers, but there’s a slightly lesser-known individual who has also made strides this past week by eclipsing 50,000 subs—Eliasn97.

Elias Nerlich is the co-owner and CEO of Fokus Clan, and as a German creator, he is generally overlooked by the average American Twitch user. But his recent streams surrounding the FIFA 23 launch this week have catapulted him into rarified territory for the time being.

Since last Thursday, Sept. 22, Eliasn97 has gained nearly 10,000 subscribers, making his active sub count 50,334. That ranks him sixth on the platform just behind the likes of NICKMERCS and HasanAbi, according to Twitch Tracker.

Vielen Dank für diesen dicken Meilenstein ❤️ 50.000 subs erreicht 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l3AFXrGr11 — Elias Nerlich (@EliasN97) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, his FIFA 23 streams in the past week have made him the second most-watched creator on the platform behind the king himself xQc. With 2.3 million hours watched between Saturday, Sept. 24 and yesterday, according to Streams Charts, Eliasn97 has captured a glimpse of what xQc does on a regular basis. Over that same time period, xQc recorded 2.6 million hours watched.

FIFA 23 early access officially began yesterday, but people like Nerlich were able to leverage the category on Twitch for viewership because the FIFA 23 web app opened up, making it possible for players to start crafting their Ultimate Team squads.

For a short time, FIFA 23 has captured Twitch, racking up more than 10 million hours watched between Sept. 26 and 27, according to Streams Charts. That makes it the most-watched game on the platform over that period. World of Warcraft is the second most-watched over that time with 6.4 million hours watched during the Classic Wrath of the Lich King release. Just Chatting was still the platform’s top category with 15.7 million hours watched.