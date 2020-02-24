A Ninja Funko Pop has appeared online

Streaming sensation Richard Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has been getting a lot of different merchandise and swag as of lately, with Fortnite even giving him his very own skin back at the start of January.

Now, it seems like the streamer’s merchandise line is continuing to spread, with a Funko Pop of Ninja popping up online on places like Instagram and the Australian Funko Pop seller website PopCultcha.

The Ninja Pop would be the first Funko Pop ever made for a streamer and would join a growing list of merchandise for Ninja that already includes shirts, caps, bandanas, and more.

It appears as though the news was spread a little too early, however, with websites that had put the figure up for sale (such as PopCultcha) taking it down almost immediately. But not before some eagle-eyed fans caught it.

While there hasn’t been a release date for the figure officially revealed, the folks over at Kotaku were able to snag a quick screenshot of the PopCultcha listing which revealed that its intended release date is April. 2020. Of course, this could just be a basic release window instead of a date and could change in the future.