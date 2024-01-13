6 underrated gaming streamers to watch in 2024

Navigating Twitch can feel overwhelming at times. There are tons of games, tons of streamers with their own unique vibes, and even more categories that aren’t gaming to check out. If you’re looking for streamers that are actually playing games on the platform in 2024, here’s a quick list of six underrated gaming streamers.

EmonGG

Emon is still taking Overwatch 2 seriously, months after it dramatically flopped on release. The former San Francisco Shock-signed streamer remains one of the most positive and relaxed streamers on the platform, with high-tier FPS gameplay mixed in.

RavenHS

Raven is making lots of headway in the Marvel Snap category, and is becoming one of the young game’s mainstays. His past in Hearthstone makes him perfect for Second Dinner’s fast-paced card game, and his laid-back demeanor is soothing for those who don’t want to have their headphones blown out.

GuhRL

Screengrab via GuhRl on X

GuhRL isn’t just an Apex Legends caster, she shoots with the best of them at the upper echelons of the ranked ladder. She mostly plays battle royales, but you can catch her on Lethal Company or another type of game every now and then.

Snake_Nade

Unless you were invested in NA Rainbow Six Siege in its infancy, you likely don’t recognize Snake_Nade‘s name. The former pro has been on the grind again since The Finals dropped, and he’s already proving to be a content powerhouse in the newest shooter on the block.

Fl0m

There’s just something about ex-pros and great content. Fl0m is a retired Counter-Strike player, but he’s your ticket to high-level gameplay. Additionally, if you’re a competitive Counter-Strike fan, you can find Fl0m co-streaming just about every relevant CS esports event.

DannyAarons

Image via DannyAarons on X

The FUT player is a riot every time he hops on the sticks to play football games. He’s a big deal in sports video game circles but hasn’t broken out into true Twitch stardom yet. Give it time, though, for Danny is certainly on the rise, despite EA Sports FC‘s restrictive livestreaming audience.