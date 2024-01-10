Popular 3 Strikes LTM may return to Apex Legends again, according to leaks

Extremely popular and highly praised Apex Legends LTM Three Strikes is rumored to return for a third time. Leaks indicate the game mode will be back from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13 after the current Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collaboration event.

According to a post by HYPERMYST on Jan. 10, Three Strikes is not far away once more. The LTM launched as part of the November 2023 Post Malone Apex collaboration, which also saw Post Malone himself compete in a live Three Strikes tournament with streamer and pro player iiTzTimmy.

Drop in again and again. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Its simple concept and fast-paced gameplay made Three Strikes a hot favorite with fans. Revenge-taking and vengeance-seeking added a thrilling layer to the battle royale, with teams being able to respawn until their “third strike,” hence the title. After the initial event, Respawn and EA brought the LTM back for a second limited run mere days after the first concluded.

Ever since Three Strikes first graced the game, players have demanded that the LTM be permanently featured on Apex’s Mixtape rotation. One fan even petitioned on Change.org, pleading for the game mode to stay.

Post Malone himself was also an active advocate for the LTM beyond simply being the face of the event. During his livestream of the Post Malone Three Strikes tournament, he repeatedly expressed how much he loved the game mode, reveling in the “chaos.” After the tournament ended, he continued streaming the game mode with iiTzTimmy throughout the night.

Bringing Three Strikes back to the game would undoubtedly be a win for Respawn and EA. Gamers have already publicized that they would return to the game once more if it were to return, even if they had ceased playing since it was last available. Calls to make the game mode permanent are also back in full swing.

With the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event receiving mixed reviews, particularly due to the cost to unlock all its features, reintroducing an accessible and fun favorite mode might just be the game’s saving grace.