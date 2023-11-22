Apex Legends brings back Post Malone’s Three Strikes LTM due to popular demand

It didn’t take long for the Three Strikes LTM from Post Malone’s crossover event in Apex Legends to become a player favorite—and today, Respawn announced the mode will return for another limited run.

The Three Strikes mode was an instant hit for Apex players when it launched, with everyone from casuals to pros singing its praises and subsequently calling for it to be added as a permanent addition to the game at the conclusion of the Post Malone event. It’s clear Respawn struck gold in a way that it hasn’t in quite some time with the LTM, as players loved the chaos of the quick revive times and teams constantly dropping back down into the map after a squad wipe, giving players a small taste of arena-shooter, respawn-style action within a battle royale format.

Okay, we hear you. You really enjoyed Three Strikes! Due to your overwhelming and enthusiastic feedback, we're bringing it back starting tomorrow for a limited time.



See you then, legends 🙌 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 22, 2023

Of course, another big draw for the mode was the ability to try to take instant revenge on a team that had managed to wipe yours.

With three squad wipes available for a team instead of just one, the Three Strikes LTM became an ideal mix of the game’s more casual battle royale and Mixtape modes with the ultimate suspense and satisfaction of a battle royale victory thrown in. Mad that a team landed on you for a third party just after you clutched up the fight? You can do the same exact thing to them. The vengeance loop was addictive and made for huge, extended fights. Of course, some of those eye-popping stats you could accrue felt good, too.

The LTM will re-enter the game tomorrow, Nov. 23. It’s an odd day for an update from Respawn, who usually do weekly resets on Tuesdays, but generally speaking updates usually go live at 12pm CT. Respawn hasn’t give any indication of just how long the LTM will stick around this time. It’s possible the mode is only available again through the rest of the week and goes away with the next weekly reset on Nov. 28, or it could stick around for the remainder of the Black Friday sale and leave the game on Dec. 5.

There’s also no indication as of yet that the mode will become a permanent part of Apex. Famously, LTMs like Control came to the game periodically before finally becoming a permanent fixture of the Mixtape playlist in season 16 earlier this year. But the Mixtape playlist exclusively features game modes played on smaller maps and has a shorter rotation time than standard battle royale modes, so it’s unclear if Three Strikes would be a good fit for the playlist.

One thing is clear, however: We’re getting more Three Strikes in Apex. Best of luck dealing with all of those Newcastles and Lifelines spamming revives in your face when the LTM returns on Nov. 23.