Apex players are begging Respawn to make new game mode permanent

Three Strikes joined Apex Legends alongside the Post Malone event on Nov. 7, and players are loving the mode to the point they want it to become a permanent feature.

The game’s subreddit is full of Three Strikes clips and tips, with players praising the game mode since its release.

“Three Strikes has brought back the joy of this game,” a player wrote on Nov. 8. The player explained the new game mode brought them feelings from the early seasons of Apex. “It just feels exactly what a fun battle royal SHOULD feel like. Please for the love of god respawn, make this mode permanent. PLEASE,” they explained.

The Reddit thread was met with agreement from many other players. “It’s absolutely the most fun I’ve had in quite a while,” one player said.

Apex players praised the fast pace of the Three Strikes game mode. It takes place in the usual battle royale maps, with 20 squads of three players—except death is not the end.

Everyone gets three lives and can land back into the game after losing one. Revive animations are also greatly shortened, and you automatically generate shield even without upgrades. It’s certainly hectic, especially towards the end of a game. The rules are adjusted to encourage more fighting, which Apex was all about in the earlier seasons.

While some parts of the Post Malone event didn’t receive a warm welcome, Three Strikes is undoubtedly its biggest success. This limited-time game mode feels like a breath of fresh air for Apex, especially after several competitive seasons that encouraged hiding and escaping fights.

Personally, it reminds me of King’s Canyon old Skull Town, which was a real blast for aggressive squads. Unfortunately, Three Strikes is unlikely to become a permanent game mode in this iteration, but it might give the developers some ideas.