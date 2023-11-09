One ‘OP’ legend is tearing up Apex’s new Post Malone game mode

You could say they were the team's lifeline.

Lifeline has been tearing up the new Apex Legends game mode thanks to how quickly she’s able to revive her teammates—and players are calling her “OP.”

On Nov. 7, a Redditor named Vcaze11 posted a clip of them playing Third Strike, showcasing the strength of Lifeline in the Post Malone game mode.

Lifeline’s passive seems to be perfect for this game mode because she can just tap a downed player and continue fighting. This allows her to be aggressive while still providing for her teammates.

Reactions towards this clip have been playful with a tinge of confusion. Apex players who haven’t touched the game mode yet were left wondering just what in the world was happening.

The Pathfinder was able to resurrect the Lifeline in the middle of the fight. This allowed Lifeline to put down her health drone while another health drone was reviving another downed teammate. To make things more interesting, downed players are immune to damage in this game mode and they also recover a portion of their health once they’re revived. Needless to say, Lifeline is overpowered.

It’s not just Lifeline dominating this mode, however. Newcastle and Mirage are also wreaking havoc due to the revive passives they have in their arsenals.

Newcastle’s passive allows him to put up a shield while reviving a downed teammate, and he’s able to move them around while basically using them as a mobile shield. Mirage’s invisible revive also enables him to sneak a revive during tense situations, which works wonders in this limited-time game mode.