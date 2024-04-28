Stellar Blade: Why is the Secret Request refused? Answered

With a multitude of requests to discover, gold to farm, and many documents to shift through, Stellar Blade‘s Secret Request is one that doesn’t get off to a good start. In fact, it doesn’t start at all.

Many request objectives are hidden throughout the Stellar Blade regions. Objectives are often defended by Naytibas, while others stay tucked away within the deepest, darkest corners of the Earth’s surface. If you want to complete everything Stellar Blade has to offer, then the Secret Request is one you likely have your eye on. Here is everything you need to know about the Secret Request in Stellar Blade.

What is the Secret Request in Stellar Blade?

Notice the blacked-out request font on the Secret Request (the last entry on the list). Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Secret Request is just one of the many sidequests you can unlock in Stellar Blade. While a limited amount of requests are offered when you first interact with the Xion Bulletin Board, more requests become available as you complete others. Granted, not all requests are guaranteed to unlock a new one. Rather, you need to complete specific requests to get a new one added to the board. One of these is the Missing Wife Request, which unlocks the Secret Request upon completion.

While the Secret Request appears after fulfilling the Missing Wife Request, you cannot simply hold X to accept and start tracking its objective. Things appear more complicated than that as Eve refuses to tackle the Secret Request regardless of your approval. The request locks into place, with the word “Refused” next to a blacked-out request. So what does this mean?

Stellar Blade: Can you accept the Secret Request?

Is there more to this secret you can uncover? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Promising 5,000 Gold as a reward, the Secret Request surprisingly cannot be accepted. A request with nefarious intent, the Secret Request has a Cyberpunk 2077 feel, showing Eve the bad side of Xion. Here, the client is asking for “green drops” and for Eve to keep the request down-low due to its forbidden nature. The client wants an escape from reality, but for Eve looking to help the average Xion citizen from the Naytibas, this request is a little too far out of her comfort zone.

Eve will always refuse the Secret Request regardless of when you try to accept. Her refusal transforms the requested font from white to black, making it inaccessible.

Likely included in Stellar Blade for an added layer of realism, it’s highly unique that a game offers a request that cannot be accepted. There isn’t a way to complete or disregard Eve’s dislike of the Secret Request. Rather, it is only in the game to showcase Eve’s stance on topics like the green droplets.

