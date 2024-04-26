Stellar Blade: How to complete the Wisdom Puzzle bulletin board request

Wisdom Puzzle is a Xion Bulletin Board request in Stellar Blade. You can accept and complete it after you have completed the Simple Puzzle request and returned the second Hyper Cell to the Presence Chamber during the Light of Hope story mission.

Like the Simple Puzzle request, Wisdom Puzzle is a Stellar Blade math problem in which you must figure out a formula to get a four-digit code. The Simple Puzzle isn’t really so simple, and the Wisdom Puzzle is quite a lot more difficult. It took me a full 15 minutes of head-scratching, chin-stroking, and old-fashioned trial and error, but I did eventually arrive at the correct answer.

What is the Wisdom Puzzle passcode in Stellar Blade?

Exactly who keeps paying you to do math problems is a mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve both completed the Simple Puzzle request and placed the second Hyper Cell into the Presence Chamber Hyper Drive, the Wisdom Puzzle request will be available at the Xion Bulletin Board. Accept the request, then go to the same console that you used for the Simple Puzzle request—the one at the entrance to the Presence Chamber.

Operate the console, then press Triangle to bring up the hint. It says, “Oh! You’re pretty good. Should I give you a harder puzzle to solve?” And below, you’ll find the following puzzle:

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ?

So, if the answers to the first three formulas are 928, 3993, and 14840, what is the answer to the fourth formula?

I tried a lot of different ideas before I finally stumbled upon the correct one. At first, I kind of forgot that it had to be a four-digit number, but once that penny dropped, I reached the answer pretty quickly.

To solve the Wisdom Puzzle, square each of the two numbers, then subtract the second one from the first one. To square a number, you multiply it by itself, so you need a calculator. Here’s the puzzle again, but I’ve squared the numbers and replaced the # symbols with – signs:

5929 – 1936 = 3993

15129 – 289 = 14840

And 71 – 6 = ? becomes 5041 – 36 = 5005

You just skipped to this screenshot, didn’t you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, the Wisdom Puzzle passcode is 5005. Enter that passcode into the console to solve the puzzle. Hold X to travel to the Bulletin Board, and you can Complete the request, which earns you 1000 Gold and the Queen of Arithmetic Badge.

