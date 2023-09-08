You can have ‘pets’ in Starfield—as long as you don’t want to fly anywhere

While pets may not be a big thing in Starfield, there is apparently a way that you can (technically) have a pet on your starship. There is a problem with this discovery though; if there’s a creature on your ship, you have to manually fly everywhere.

Pets are like family; we want to bring them everywhere with us, and in Starfield, we want a pet to sit beside us as we explore the solar systems and navigate through the stars.

If you do want a space-exploring pet, you can have one, according to one Starfield player—though don’t expect much travelling.

Apparently Starfield creatures can board your ship and stay on after you take off into space. Reddit user AQTBGL_DaddyIssues was wondering why they couldn’t fast travel until they realized an Ankylosaurus boarded their ship. #Starfield pic.twitter.com/SowKWgyz2p — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 7, 2023

If a creature happens to board your ship and you set out into space, it can technically stay on your ship without getting booted off or hurled into space. Now, whether you will survive said creature, especially if they’re a dinosaur that wants nothing more than to tear you limb from limb, your dreams of a pet in space may be a tad short-lived.

Even if you could get a friendly and cuddly creature willing to leave your life alone, you would spend a long time with them as you can’t fast-travel. This means it may take you countless hours to manually fly from one planet to another.

While this is a feature some players want as they believe it will make Starfield feel more authentic, not everyone enjoys the idea of using their precious gaming hours to just fly.

All that said, who can say no to a little friend for your journeys, and if the idea of having a pet on board your spacecraft brings you joy (at least until it potentially kills you or until you need to save yourself) then it is entirely possible in Starfield.

