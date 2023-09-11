The universe of Starfield is filled with all kinds of inorganic materials, ranging from common to exotic, including Platinum. Platinum, like many other resources, can be used to fulfill research or crafting projects, though finding these materials is the real challenge.

Thankfully, there are multiple ways to obtain Platinum in Starfield, whether you are looking to purchase or mine it for yourself. Unlock some other exotic in-organic materials, you can purchase these goods at several vendors. If you are trying to find Platinum in Starfield, this is where you need to go.

Where to buy Platinum in Starfield

Platinum can be purchased at only a few locations | Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, I have uncovered two different spots where you can buy an abundance of Platinum in Starfield. The first is at Midtown Minerals in Akila City, located on the planet Akila, and the other is at the Mining League in Neon, found on the planet Volii Alpha.

Here, both merchants carry a surplus of Platinum, as well as other exotic in-organic materials. Considering that this is a rarer resource than your average copper or lead, you can expect to pay around 22 Credits per node. Though this is not too much, it can add up if you require a lot of the material.

Where to find Platinum in Starfield

You should scan every planet before landing | Screenshot by Dot Esports Kapteyn’s Star System is found just below Alpha Centauri | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you do not want to buy it, you can find Platinum on the planet Kapteyn I within the Kapteyn’s System in Starfield. This System can be found just below the popular Alpha Centauri System, the home of Jemison and New Atlantis.

This is an incredibly small system with only two planets, however only Kapteyn I contains Platinum, as well as Vivadium, another exotic resource. Since Platinum is an exotic resource, you will need to put skill points into your Geology and Scanning Skills if you want to gather any with your Cutter.

Though you can scour the planet’s surface and find Platinum yourself, I highly recommend that you set up an Outpost and extractor to gather the resource for you passively. Given that there are a plethora of commonly needed resources on Kapteyn I, this is one of the better Outpost locations.

