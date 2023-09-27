Where is the Red Mile in Starfield?

There are a lot of exotic locations scattered around all the settled systems in Starfield. While most of them are located on fairly relaxing planets with no apparent hostility, others exist for the sole purpose of competition. One of them is the Red Mile, a casino with a deadly gauntlet that you run for your survival and glory.

If you enjoy these types of thrills, you will need to know how to find the Red Mile.

Red Mile location in Starfield

The Red Mile is located on Porrima III in the Porrima system. If you scan the planet before landing, you can find several hotspots to land on. One of them will be the Red Mile itself. From the outside, it looks like a simple casino with a thriving nightlife, but entering it reveals sinister machinations that could spell your doom if you aren’t careful.

The Red Mile gathers contestants from all the settled systems and brings them together in a deadly gauntlet. Running through this gauntlet involves going through a frozen wasteland and lighting up a beacon, then running back while an unending number of hostile fauna attack you relentlessly. If you make it back in one piece, you will make a name for yourself along with some hefty credits.

The Red Mile is a grueling gauntlet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you don’t end up at the Red Mile on your own, you will for sure when you’re playing through the Freestar Collective’s faction questline. The quest you are looking for is titled “On the Run”. This mission will take you through the entire process of finishing a Red Mile race.

How to complete the Red Mile race in Starfield

The first thing of importance to note is that your movement will be limited due to the gravity level on Porrima III. Considering quick movement is key to winning a race, this ends up being your biggest challenge. The other challenges are the Maulers and the poisonous plants blocking your way that will attack you when you pass them by.

The beacon is what you need to hit first. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Heading to the beacon itself isn’t too difficult because you won’t be attacked too much on your initial run there. Once you light up the beacon, however, be prepared for a tougher run back. The Maulers seemingly multiply and get more aggressive, swarming you as you pass by. It is very easy to get overwhelmed by these creatures so make sure to be prepared before coming here.

Finishing the Red Mile will immortalize you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can prepare by investing points into skills like Fitness and Wellness. Putting additional points into Boost Pack Training with a Balanced/Skip boost pack will ensure you won’t need to hit the ground often. When you do, though, you will need to fight, so make sure you have some points invested in a combat skill of your choosing.

And that’s all you need to know about getting to and completing the Red Mile race challenge. I recommend doing it later in your playthrough with more levels and better gear for the best results.

