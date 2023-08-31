When does the Starfield review embargo lift?

Starfield’s release is just around the corner. And whether you’re waiting to hear critics’ opinions before picking up Bethesda’s huge RPG, or simply curious to see what you’re in for, you are likely wondering when the review embargo lifts.
Well, there’s not long to wait. Dot Esports will be among the publications publishing a Starfield review when the embargo lifts later today, so make sure to keep an eye out for our impressions.
Starfield review embargo time and date
The Starfield review embargo lifts on Aug.31 at 11am CDT / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (or Sept. 1 at 2am AEST).
Below, you’ll find a countdown that tells you exactly how many hours and minutes you have to wait until the embargo lifts:
At this time, publications and influencers around the world, who received code, will be allowed to share their impressions of the game. If you don’t want to see any spoilers before Starfield releases on Aug. 31/Sept. 1 then I suggest shielding yourself from social media until you get into the game yourself.
Here at Dot, we can’t wait to share our impressions with you.
