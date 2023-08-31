When does the Starfield review embargo lift?

It's not long until critics give their verdict on Starfield.

Starfield’s release is just around the corner. And whether you’re waiting to hear critics’ opinions before picking up Bethesda’s huge RPG, or simply curious to see what you’re in for, you are likely wondering when the review embargo lifts.

Well, there’s not long to wait. Dot Esports will be among the publications publishing a Starfield review when the embargo lifts later today, so make sure to keep an eye out for our impressions.

Starfield review embargo time and date

Will critics think Starfield is out of this world? Image via Bethesda Softworks

The Starfield review embargo lifts on Aug.31 at 11am CDT / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (or Sept. 1 at 2am AEST).

Below, you’ll find a countdown that tells you exactly how many hours and minutes you have to wait until the embargo lifts: