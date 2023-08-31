What is the max level cap in Starfield?

Like any good RPG, Starfield opens with your character at the lowly level one. You won’t have access to any new abilities, strong weapons, or gear that enhances your character or gameplay.

After some time, though, you will eventually level up and your true adventure will begin. If you have played any previous Bethesda title, you will know exactly how this leveling system works. Starfield doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to leveling, so you will rank up your level by completing quests, killing enemies, and taking part in other world activities. This is crucial in the early game, as you need to reach higher levels to unlock stronger abilities.

There have been some questions as to just how high you can level your character, though. In this guide, I will go over if there is a maximum level cap in Starfield and, if so, how high it goes.

Is there a max level cap in Starfield?

I can confirm at the launch of Starfield, there’s no max level cap on your character. This means the level you can reach is essentially endless. However, it would likely take hundreds and hundreds of hours to reach a point where the leveling system might break due to your character being too high of a level.

At this point, we know there is an in-game achievement for reaching level 100, which seems to be the pinnacle the game wants you to achieve. As for what happens after level 100, you will simply continue to accrue skill points and unlock new abilities in the five different skill trees in Starfield. There are over 300 total abilities you can acquire, so you can theoretically unlock every single one in the game at some point. Of course, this will take an inordinate amount of time and effort.

For most players, though, this isn’t a problem that will arise throughout their time in Starfield, as a normal playthrough will take players to anywhere from level 50-75. From what I can tell, the enemy level cap is level 75, so past that point, all enemies will seem weaker than your character.

