Turn your Apple Watch into Starfield’s Constellation watch with this free trick

A Starfield face anyone (with an Apple Watch) can use.

If you missed out on the incredible Starfield Constellation Watch, you can download a free Starfield Constellation watch face for your Apple Watch.

The Starfield Constellation Watch was one of the many Starfield-themed items fans could obtain by purchasing the Starfield Constellation Edition from Bethesda for just under $300 USD. Given how expensive this is and that it’s sold out, many fans are bummed they couldn’t get the watch.

However, one crafty gamer has created a free Starfield-themed watch face for the Apple Watch that fans can download and use through an app called Clockology.

This watch face features the Starfield logo and a Starfield-themed clock, date, and other starry features. And yes, according to Vinicius_california, it is a fully functional watch face, but there’s a catch—it’s not permanent.

Once you’ve downloaded the Clockology app to your iPhone and have imported the free Starfield clockface, you’ll need to select the Clockology app in the Apple Watch to show it displaying the Starfield watch face again. So, that part isn’t too great.

The whole process of downloading the app to both your iPhone and Apple Watch, downloading the watch face, importing it into the Clockology app on your iPhone, and syncing it to your Apple Watch takes only a few minutes.

But it can be tricky to figure out if this is your first time using the Clockology app or customizing your Apple Watch face. However, there is a short video you can watch that should make transforming your Apple Watch into something from the stars much easier.

While this isn’t permanent, it is a free, fully functional watch face for your Apple Watch that may tide you over until you can get your hands on the official Starfield Constellation Watch. Or just a fun clock face you can use as you play Starfield.

