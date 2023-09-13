This Starfield NPC has a massive opinion on your love life

Certainly not subtle about it, either.

Starfield fans have discovered that one NPC clearly has something to say about your love life. A clip, posted to Reddit on Sept. 13, depicts a player committing to companion Sarah Morgan while a background eavesdropper pulls their best dramatic chipmunk in response.

Courtesy of user joshface123, the clip is accompanied by a tension-filled slow zoom and a threatening music cue, and the editing twists this moment from lightly humorous to hilariously unsettling.

Do they know something!?

The clip itself has garnered plenty of attention with many enjoying the absurdity of the situation. With over 5000 upvotes, it continues to prove that just because something didn’t work as intended, that doesn’t mean it should be any less loved.

Indeed, a minor discussion broke out amongst some as to whether this incident was simply a limitation of Starfield’s game engine or a bug. It appears to be the case of the former thanks to cited examples of other strange, facial animation occurrences.

“My character has messed up eyes too,” explained SSAUS. “Half the time in third person, my character’s eyes are doing all sorts of wonky stuff like staying half-closed or fluttering.”

Bethesda is, of course, no stranger to their adventurous role-playing games ending up stacked with oddities. Though rarely game-breaking, so common have bugs appeared that they somehow evolved to become charming instead of frustrating. Starfield largely breaks this stereotype, offering up (arguably) the most polished Bethesda experience in history.



That couldn’t stop this gem from finding its way to our screens though! Truth be told, we’re glad it didn’t. Clips like these are a wonderful escape from rampant negativity in gaming spaces and encourage some beautiful punditry. In response to a rather unnerved viewer, joshface123 dropped the perfect title for his find—”Starefield.”

Outstanding stuff. Now just one question remains: What unspeakable horrors entered the mind of that poor NPC? We’ll likely never know.

