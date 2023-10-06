This Starfield modder is turning the game into a comicbook

One Starfield player is creating a mod that will reshade Starfield to look like an old-school comic book and players can’t wait to get their hands on the graphics update.

Given there are Starfield mods to help with its low performance, graphics issues, bugs, and other major problems, it’s no surprise players are also creating mods to bring their favorite pop culture elements into the stars, with mods ranging from Boba Fett and The Mandalorian skins, a Deadpool outfit skin, and a Shrek-themed gun skin.

But one creative player is taking it further and creating a mod to reshade Starfield’s graphics to look like a comic book, complete with a nostalgic shaded vibe and a very drawn-on look the original Bethesda game never really had.

Some have said they’re eager to play it, while others are concerned it might not be playable considering the modder will also need to focus on other aspects like lighting or because they just don’t like this particular art style.

Although it may not be for everyone, there will still be many comicbook or manga enthusiasts who’d love to play a few hours of Starfield with this mod. It may not be a mod they’d use fulltime, but it would be a fun, novelty mod players can use once in a while.

Even if it doesn’t end up becoming a mod that reshades the entire Starfield world, some players would love to see this just for their loading screens or be able to download them as wallpapers for their computers and phones.

I’m certainly circling this mod’s release in my calendar; I can’t wait until I can take the Cowboy Bebop feel into the stars and play Starfield like a manga adventure.

