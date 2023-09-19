Star Wars meets Starfield: This mod will turn you into the Mandalorian

This is the way... to make Starfield better.

Players can now take being a Bounty Hunter in Starfield to the next level with a mod that lets you transform your Mantis Armor into that of The Mandalorian, and there are various shades and textures to choose from.

Bethesda has consistently advocated for mods in their titles, and Starfield is no different. Since the launch of Starfield on Sept. 6, an endless stream of mods has been developed to help create a customized Starfield experience that players will love.

Among the stream is an incredible new Mandalorian mod you can download and install from NexusMods that replaces the ​​Mantis Armor with something more akin to what a Mandalorian would wear in Starfield. As a bonus, there’s even an option to have an outfit that resembles Boba Fett. So, if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll want to try this.

Starfield may be an RPG set in the stars, but it offers very few features to immerse players in what’s supposed to be futuristic space travel and human colonization because, to put it simply, the space exploration, travel, non-existent intelligent alien life forms, and overall feel of the gameplay are lacking. But that’s not to say that everything is terrible. It’s just not what most people were hoping to see.

The hope for many players with Starfield was to play a game that meshed the vast world-building, space combat, ships, and aliens found in Star Wars with the open-world role-playing style that Bethesda is known for in their games like Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout. But this, unfortunately, wasn’t exactly what was delivered.

But with mods like this Mandalorian one, we can bring more hope and fun back into the stars. I’d like to see a Tatooine Planet mod next, with the music and all; I’d never leave.

