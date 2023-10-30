Starstations are real: Starfield modders find content players have begged for since launch

After discovering space station files in Starfield, modders have developed one of the most highly desired aspects for Starfield: a fully functional Outpost space station.

Although there are many great features in Starfield’s base version, it still needs several intuitive and player-friendly ones, including more detailed city maps, closer spacecraft docking stations, or even land transportation systems. Without these, players have been finding their experience in the stars to be a little lackluster.

In particular, since the launch of Starfield in early September, players have been dying to create space stations where they could dock their ships and unload and offload cargo. This feature is finally available in Starfield—kind of.

Starstation Outposts discovered in the game files and unlocked with a mod
A mod has been developed by Vex, which allows players to create a fully functional outpost space station. Players can get this mod from NexusMods. As this is a new mod, there are a few bugs and a few things they’d like to add, including being able to teleport from the station to an outpost and transfer cargo.

Despite this, players are excited to finally be able to have a space station, use it to dock their ships, and never touch a planet again. The only downside is there are no merchants or trade authorities on the modded station, so you will still have to travel to some planets.

Many would love to incorporate NPCs in their stations because it would make it a complete trading hub and the ultimate place to settle. But this may not be possible with mods because these NPCs are stationed in certain areas for a reason.

There may be more files mods haven’t yet found where we can create or hire an NPC, like a merchant or trader, and those could be incorporated, but it’s unlikely.

For now, we can finally offload our cargo, dock our ships, and teleport from a Starfield outpost straight to our (modded) space station, which is pretty awesome.

