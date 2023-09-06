Starfield’s ship building system could do with one simple upgrade

Even though Starfield has a ton of details and features that has space enthusiasts spinning, there is one aspect that needs a change to help elevate the system moving forward.

One of the biggest features that Starfield brings is the ability to not only fly across space and explore the stars, but also customize and build your own spaceship with multiple parts and color schemes. It is an incredible option that adds to the authenticity of the game, while giving players a ton of freedom with playstyle while out spacefaring.

Even though the possibilities are endless for customization, the options for sharing and emulating other ships from fellow players has not been implemented yet. Creating a unique ship that impresses the masses is an accomplishment, but it would be even better if players could copy a build of a ship to add to their own collection via a ship template or build code.

For example, players from across the galaxy have already shared multiple different ship builds that have wowed fellow stargazers, including the Pelican from Halo, the X-Wing and Millenium Falcon from Star Wars, and even the Planet Express ship from Futurama. But if you want to bring these special ships into your own universe, there aren’t any options to copy the exact build.

Players must first find a guide to building that specific ship—like this helpful guide for the Pelican by a redditor—and if there isn’t a guide available, they simply have to wing it with the individual parts and hope that it gives off the same look as the original.

Bethesda should consider adding a template code creator for the ship creation system, so that players can easily trade codes for their special ships. This feature could easily elevate the social aspect of the game so that more players can interact and share their creations for the world to enjoy.

