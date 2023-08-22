Starfield’s growing menu controversy silenced after fans invoke Elden Ring

Starfield’s release is just on the horizon but before it’s even actually arrived the Bethesda game is already causing an online stir, with players, developers, and even Blizzard bosses going to war over the title’s simple main menu.

Today, gamers have delivered what they think should be the final nail in the argument’s coffin, pointing to another recent blockbuster release; Elden Ring’s simplistic menu didn’t stop it from being an incredible game and winning Game of the Year, and it’s not stopping players from purchasing Starfield, they say.

Their stance, shared on Reddit on Aug. 21, is very simple: simplistic menus have absolutely no bearing on the quality of any modern gaming release.

Players went on add that Starfield has already been in development for 10 years, so there’s plenty more than just the menu to see. Some did add that time in the oven doesn’t necessarily mean Starfield will dodge Bethesda’s notorious launch issues, but with so long being developed, there’s a good chance everything will be great.

Others actually celebrated the minimal menu, as they did for Elden Ring. In particular, they praised the lack of promotional ads, high-priced in-store collectables and items, or even “ads telling [them] to buy another game.”

On top of that, others said they love the simple, 2000s-style aesthetic.

The Starfield menu certainly is sleek, with just one note from the devs thanking players for buying the game. Players love that too—especially how hidden it is.

It’s clear little will dampen the spirits of players who have waited nearly 10 years for Starfield to cook, especially this close to its Sep. 6 release.

