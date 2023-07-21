Starfield’s community is so eager, it’s already planning amazing launch day rituals

We’ve all had that excited feeling in the run-up to a big game release. It’s hard to sleep the night before and you just can’t wait to finish work. Well, the Starfield subreddit is so eager, they’re already sharing their planned rituals for when Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi behemoth launches on Sept. 6.

Reddit user Altruistic_Note2706 asked the Starfield sub if it had any rituals for new game releases. They wrote that they take the next day off work, get Taco Bell for dinner, and fuel up on caffeine so they can game into the wee hours of the morning. I’ve never thought about taking the following day off work, but it makes sense. My copy always seems to get delayed anyway.

NuclearGoat-357 has a great ritual. They clean their entire apartment before the midnight release, prepare meals for the next few days, go to the gym, clear up their to-do list, and get some beers and takeout so they can just sit back and enjoy the game, guilt-free. Honestly, this combined with taking the following day off work sounds like the best way to do a game launch. No guilt, no stress, just bliss.

Rockflip has an… interesting ritual. They stock up their minifridge with Monster, Coke, and iced coffees. Then they eat “the hardest bread possible (chewing helps keep you awake).” Who knew? This is odd, but there’s a sweet reason for it. “My best friend and I stayed up playing Halo ODST co-op and all we had was crunchy stale bread,” they said.

AvengingThrowaway’s plan is a little more nefarious. They work from home and plan to do “quiet quitting levels of work” while they play. I hope their boss isn’t reading this. I hope my boss isn’t reading this. [Editor’s note: I am…]

Whatever your ritual of choice is, just make sure you remember to eat, drink, sleep, and wash. You can’t romance your crew mates if you’re all stinky, and you won’t be able to build great bases if you’re too sleepy.

