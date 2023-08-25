Starfield will be heaven for modders after devs confirm one feature

Bethesda games are known for being the best picks for modders due to countless possibilities. It looks like Starfield will be a true heaven for them after the game’s developers confirmed one feature.

The company’s senior vice president of global marketing and communications, Pete Hines, has confirmed on Aug. 24 during Gamescom 2023 modders will be able to create their own planets in Starfield.

“When you start to think the kind of communities that come around Bethesda Game Studios’s games, and putting a tool like that in the hands of people to go ‘how’d you like to make a planet?’ […] all of that is going just to be off the charts,” Hines said, pointing out modders will be able to make their own planets in the upcoming game.

Related: Todd Howard promises Starfield has ‘a lot of surprises’ but we’ve been here before

Afterward, Hines continued the praise for the community’s abilities to “come in and add all the different things they wanna bring to it.” He even mentioned “their own stories they want to tell,” possibly hinting at the possibility of creating your own quests, which is something that has also been added to previous Bethesda titles.

It all sounds too good to be real, but we mustn’t forget how many elements modders have added to previous Bethesda productions, mostly in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. With a game that literally takes place in space and has around 1,000 planets in it, Starfield feels like a perfect destination for modders who want to elevate their creations.

Related: Starfield breaks the Bethesda mold with ‘exciting’ New Game+ twist

Starfield releases globally on Sept. 6 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. With all of its enormous marketing, especially at events like Gamescom, the expectations are high, and we, alongside countless players around the world, can’t wait to jump into it.

About the author