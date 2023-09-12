Starfield: Where to locate retired Chair of Constellation Aja Mamasa

Aja Mamasa is a side character and former leader of the Constellation faction that you join in Starfield. By the time we begin our journey in Starfield, Aja Mamasa has already surrendered her title, although we can still visit the retired Constellation member.

At the beginning of Starfield, after we are forcibly recruited to the organization by Barrett, we soon come to learn that Sarah Morgan is the head of Constellation after visiting the Lodge. In later dialogue, we learn from Morgan that she was given the position by Aja Mamasa and that the two shared a close relationship. If you are trying to find Aja Mamasa in Starfield, this is where you need to go.

Where to find Aja Mamasa in Starfield

Paradiso is in one of the major systems in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aja Mamasa can be found in the city of Paradiso, on the planet Porrimma II in the Porrima System. As the name may suggest, Paradiso is a paradise island that essentially acts as the universe’s top resort and retirement destination.

You can find Mamasa near the beaches of Paradiso, located inside one of the elevated cots beyond the main resort location. Here, you talk to Mamasa about Constellation’s past, her leadership, and even ask for advice on any dilemmas you might face.

If you decide to romance and eventually marry the companion and current Constellation leader Sarah Morgan, she will get Aja Mamasa to officiate the wedding. Once the ceremony has concluded, you can find Mamasa again to ask her more questions about Constellation and what Sarah Morgan used to be like.

Unfortunately, you cannot add Aja Mamasa to your crew in Starfield. The retired Constellation head notes that it has been years since she has been to space, something she finds comfort in, and likely wouldn’t be too keen on rejoining the old gang for some more galaxy-spanning adventures.

