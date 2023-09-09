Starfield Paradiso location guide

Is Starfield wearing on you? Feel like taking a break from exploration? Is all that Starborn business getting you down? If the answer to any of the above is ‘yes,’ then you’re in luck, traveler—Paradiso, the Settled Systems’ finest resort destination, is open for business!

You may have heard rumblings about Paradiso, but tracking down its actual location can be a bit tricky if you don’t know where to look. The good part is that hunting it down is absolutely worth it, so if you’ve been craving a visit to sunny skies and sandy shores where no alien creatures are trying to kill you, look no further.

Paradiso location in Starfield

Paradiso’s precise location, relative to Jemison. Video by Dot Esports

The good part is that you won’t have far to go. The Paradiso resort is located on Porrima 2 in the Porrima system, which is due east of Jemison, the planet where Constellation is headquartered. You may need an upgraded Grav Drive or bigger fuel tanks to make the necessary series of leaps, but it’s well worth making the journey.

Related How to build your own ship in Starfield

For starters, the resort offers a wide variety of services you can only find there, such as the Settled Systems’ only gourmet Chunks—hold your applause—a unique two-for-one deal at Enhance!, and a wardrobe of unique apparel available for purchase. Hawaii may not exist anymore, but you can absolutely still look like an obnoxious tourist with one of an array of Hawaiian shirts.

The real draw of Paradiso, however, is its associated quest, First Contact. As a Bethesda protagonist, you are naturally the center of the universe and the first person everyone turns to for assistance, so you’ll be tasked with investigating a potentially hostile starship of unknown make that has been floating in Porrima’s orbit. It’s a fairly straightforward quest that offers a whole lot of antique Old Earth loot to steal, but eventually, you will have to make a choice between pressing the ship’s occupants into indentured servitude for the resort, furnishing them with a new Grav Drive to help them escape at great personal cost, or just killing them all. In true Bethesda fashion, there’s no option to suggest a compromise, but I personally opted to help the settlers out for the crate of extremely valuable Old Earth items they give you, including a futuristic spin on the M1911 that might just be the coolest gun in the game.

Death, taxes and the 1911. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of any moral dilemmas, Paradiso is still a great place to kick up your feet that more than lives up to its namesake. Who can be bothered with all that Artifact gathering anyway?

About the author