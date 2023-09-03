Starfield: Where to find the Algamest jackpot combination

Have you ever dreamed of winning a jackpot and quitting your day job? Well, Starfield’s giving you that chance.

On your way to Nesoi, you likely encountered the abandoned casino, the Algamest, and its huge jackpot. Unfortunately for those looking to strike it big, the payout is locked behind a code, and you’ll need to find it before you can call yourself rich.

How to crack the Algamest jackpot code in Starfield

Like with any trove of treasure in Starfield, you’ll need to first earn those credits by searching for the code nearby. To find the jackpot’s combination, head to the middle of the casino. You’ll find a series of windows, as shown in the image below, with the left and right windows covered with metal. The middle one will be open, though, and you’ll see a computer inside.

Find the room in the middle of the casino. Screenshot by Dot Esports An email has all the answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the side of the room. There, you’ll find an entrance. Interact with the computer to find an email labeled Jackpot Combination. When you click on it, an email addressed to someone named Clarence will pop up, and it will detail how the casino has intentionally rigged the jackpot so no one can win. It will also include a series of winning numbers.

The code I found on the computer was as follows: 12, 19, 36, 5. Once you’ve retrieved the combination, float your way back to the computer and punch in the magic numbers, as shown in the video below.

Video by Dot Esports

After you’ve selected the correct answers in response to the questions on the computer, you’ll automatically receive a payout of 3,700 credits. Okay, maybe it wasn’t enough to quit your day job, but it’s something… right?

