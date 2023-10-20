Starfield Special Projects skill, explained

Research and crafting are optional activities in Starfield that allow you create a variety of items, from weapon improvements to medical aid items. The Special Projects skill gives you access to a wider array of research projects to take on.

There are a ton of skills in Starfield and your specific playstyle might prioritize certain skills while leaving others completely untouched. If you’re interested in late-game crafting and research, however, I recommend you start leveling the Special Projects skill. If you want to know exactly what this skill does or how to upgrade this skill tree, here’s what you need to know.

What is Special Projects in Starfield?

The fully maxed out version of the skill not only gives you wider access to components, but also can double your Extractor’s production | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Special Projects skill in Starfield gives you access to otherwise locked manufactured components at your workbench. These are components that you can build yourself instead of needing to find or purchase them in the Settled Systems. Manufactured components are integral to complete various work orders.

If you find yourself building a lot of outposts throughout Starfield or investing heavily into just a few, I would heavily recommend picking up the Special Projects skill. Below are all the rare and exotic manufactured components that you can craft with Special Projects:

Rare Manufactured Components

Manufactured Components Needed Resources Drilling Rig x3 Tungsten, x2 Lubricant, x1 Reactive Gauge Molecular Sieve x2 Membrane, x2 Ionic Liquids, x1 Mag Pressure Tank Paramagnon Conductor x3 Zero Wire, x1 Neodymium, x1 Gold Positron Battery x2 Antimony, x2 Vanadium, x1 Tau Grade Restrostat Semimetal Wafer x2 Antimony, x2 Gold, x1 Zero Wire Supercooled Magnet x3 Neodymium, x1 Isocentered Magnet, x1 Isotopic Coolant Zero-G Gimbal x2 Lubricant, x2 Tantalum, x1 Isocentered Magnet

Exotic Manufactured Components

Manufactured Components Needed Resources Control Rod x3 Dysprosium, x1 Austenitic Manifold, x1 Isotpic Coolant Microsecond Regulator x4 Europium, x2 Lithium, x1 Supercooled Magnet, x1 Tau Grade Rheostat Nuclear Fuel Rod 3x Uranium, x2 Solvent, 1x Semimetal Wafer Power Circuit x4 Palladium, x2 Polymer, x1 Paramagnon Conductor, x1 Positron Batter Sterile Nanotubes x2 Vanadium, x2 Solvent, x1 Molecular Sieve

How to upgrade Special Projects in Starfield

Like all other skills in Starfield, you need to both have excess Skill Points to spend and complete a specific task a designated number of times to upgrade your skill of choice. Given how this skill is all about crafting, you can access the higher tiers of Special Projects by crafting manufactured components.

Tier Level Task Upgrade Tier One Invest 12 total Skill Points into the Science skill tree. You can now research experimental projects at the Research Lab. Tier Two Craft ten common or uncommon manufactured components. You can now craft rare manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Tier Three Craft ten rare manufactured components. You can now craft exotic manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Tier Four Craft ten exotic manufactured components. You can craft unique manufactured components and Outpost Extractors can produce extra resources.





