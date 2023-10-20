Starfield: Should you tell Henry about Sarah’s plans in Beer Run?

Beer Run is a short side quest found in Akila City you can complete in Starfield. At the crux of this quest is a family conflict you must navigate between Henry and Sarah Filburn, choosing whether or not to sabotage Henry’s batch of beer.

Though this quest does not have cascading effects on any other part of your Starfield playthrough, how you decide to align yourself can impact the reward that you might get. If you are looking to complete Beer Run and want to see if you should tell Henry about Sarah’s sabotage plan, here’s what you need to know.

How to start Beer Run in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start Beer Run immediately after landing on Akila City, a large city on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne Star System. If you hear guards talking about Sarah Filburn, the primary quest giver in this chain, then your journal will automatically update with the Beer Run quest.

You can also actively start the quest yourself by visiting and speaking with Sarah Filburn. You can find Sarah at Weston Filburn’s house. From the Akila City Spaceport, take a right at The Rock and the second right in front of Cartwright Manor. Descend down the nearby stairs and after a left you should spot Weston Filburn’s home.

You can find Sarah Filburn at Weston Filburn’s home in Akila City | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sarah Filburn will explain her plan to sabotage her brother-in-law’s beer batch to push the company to instead use their IntelliWheat technology to feed families throughout the Settled System.

Should you tell Henry about Sarah’s Sabotage plan in Starfield?

After you hear out Sarah’s plan to sabotage Henry’s latest beer batch, you can elect to either go along and carry out the sabotage, or speak to Henry about the situation. If you are this purely for the Credits, then you should warn Henry. The brother-in-law gives 300 total more Credits than Sarah.

If you care more about the potential morality behind the quest chain, it might be better to side with Sarah. Sarah’s argument is the IntelliWheat technology can be used for a much better cause than brewing beer on Akila City. By ruining Henry’s reputation in the beer business, Sarah believes the company can then pivot to fighting hunger across the galaxy.

What happens if you sabotage Henry’s Batch of Beer in Starfield?

The top two options will result in a successful sabotage | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you decide to side with Sarah Filburn, travel to the brewing stations to tamper with the batch. From Weston Filburn’s home, take the stairs directly across from the front door and go to your right. Take your first left after this and you’ll see the brewing area.

You don’t need to worry about doing this stealthily, as there are no guards and the gate to the silos has been left wide open. From here, access the Filburn Agricultural Brewing Computer to be presented with three options.

Choice Consequence Increase Temperature by 20C The batch is successfully sabotaged. Increase IBU to 160 The batch is successfully sabotaged. Increase Alcohol Content The sabotage will fail and you won’t receive any reward from Sarah.

If you are set on sabotaging the beer instead of going back to Henry, then I highly urge you to pick either the Increase Temperature of Increase IBU options. If you pick to increase the alcohol content, then the taster will recommend investing even more in Henry Filburn’s beer production.

Reaction to Henry’s Latest Beer Batch

Kate Foley will stop selling Henry’s beer if it has been sabotaged | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final part of this mission, if you sided with Sarah, is to see the taster’s reaction to your sabotaged beer batch. You can find Kate Foley, the NPC tasting the beer, at the Stoneroot Inn in Akila City. Before entering you should save however, as players have noticed a bug preventing a necessary interaction from happening.

Whenever you enter the Stoneroot Inn, you can interact with Kate Foley to start the dialog and overhear her thoughts about the latest brew. As long as you picked any other option than the increase alcohol selection, then Foley will recommend they stop selling Henry’s beer.

Return to Sarah and select the dialog option “Henry’s beer has been taken care of” and you will get a small disbursement of Credits for your efforts.

