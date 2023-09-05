How to perform a sneak attack in Starfield

Stealth mechanics are a staple in Bethesda games, with the feature returning in Starfield. While stealth is good for avoiding detection and stealing, sneak attacks are perhaps the most useful tool in your arsenal.

How to use stealth and sneak attacks is not readily apparent in Starfield and requires you to unlock a specific skill. The effectiveness of your sneak attacks will also vary depending on your stealth level. If you are looking to unlock, upgrade, or perform stealth attacks in Starfield, here is what you need to do.

How to unlock and upgrade stealth in Starfield

Stealth is a specific skill that you will need to unlock in Starfield. The ability can be found under the first tier of the Physical skills tree in the skills menu. You will need to invest one skill point into the Stealth skill in order to unlock the stealth bar.

While you can crouch and avoid facing enemies to avoid detection, the stealth bar provides a better means of remaining hidden. The stealth bar will also show you how close you might be to getting caught at any particular moment.

In order to invest more points into Stealth, you will need to keep hitting sneak attacks | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you find yourself attempting to sneak through danger often in Starfield, I highly recommending putting points into the Stealth tree early on. Not only does this perk increase your ability to steal and sneak around, but it also drastically upgrades your sneak attack. Below are all tiers of the Stealth skill in order:

Tier One: Adds a Stealth Meter, 25 percent more difficult to detect while sneaking, and suppressed weapons deal five percent more sneak attack damage

Tier Two: Upgrades your Stealth Meter, 50 percent more difficult to detect while sneaking, and suppressed weapons deal 10 percent more sneak attack damage

Tier Three: You are 75 percent more difficult to detect while sneaking and suppressed weapons deal 15 percent more sneak attack damage

Tier Four: You are 100 percent more difficult to detect while sneaking and suppressed weapons do 20 percent more sneak attack damage. Doors no longer alert enemies.

Like all other skills in Starfield, you will need to perform an action an allotted number of times before investing more skill points into Stealth. For this skill, you will need to routinely hit sneak attacks before being able to put anymore points into the skill.

How to sneak attack in Starfield

To perform a sneak attack in Starfield, you will need to attack an enemy while hidden. Your hidden status will appear at the top of your screen whenever you are crouched, so long as you unlocked the first tier of your Stealth skill.

The meter at the top of the screen will show if you are hidden or detected | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sneak attacks deal bonus damage and are a great way to start off challenging combat sections. Using suppressed weapons will increase this bonus damage, and will also help you stay undetected even after firing. If you tend to use stealth as a means of getting the jump on your enemies, then I suggest that you outfit your loadout with plenty of suppressed and melee weapons.

