Starfield: Should you betray Huan Daiyu in The Best There Is quest?

‘The Best There Is’ is the fourth quest in the Crimson Fleet faction questline that urges the player to retrieve the ComSpike. By the end of the mission, you will need to decide the fate of your brief companion Huan Daiyu, and whether or not you should betray this Crimson Fleet aspirant.

Throughout this Crimson Fleet quest, Huan Daiyu has helped you navigate around the United Colonies SysDef base. If you are trying not to spill any UC blood on your playthrough, following Daiyu’s instructions is crucial to completing this mission. Whether or not you had help from Huan Daiyu, you are able to either protect or betray the captain of the Jade Swan.

How to get the ComSpike in Starfield

At the end of ‘The Best There Is’ quest, the Clearance Code Computer will inform you that the ComSpike is set to undergo a test in Engineering Bay 4. Before you reach this next destination, Huan Daiya will inform you that the Jade Swan has been forced to depart, so you will no longer have her for backup.

Once you speak with Dr. Vogel, you will need to make a choice.

Whenever you reach Engineering Bay 4, Dr. Vogel will inquire as to what you are doing on this side of the ship. Here, you will have two options:

[Betray Huan] There’s no time. The Captain of the Jade Swan is trying to steal the ComSpike. I need to secure the prototype ship immediately.

[Persuade] I’m one of the new test pilots, actually.

Either way, you will be able to board the prototype ship and exit back to The Key with the ComSpike Module intact. Your choice will only influence what happens to Huan Daiyu and have only a minor cascading effect on the ending of the questline.

Should you betray Huan Daiyu in Starfield?

If you intend to side with the Crimson Fleet at the end of the faction questline, you should not betray Huan Daiyu. Adversely, if you are set on siding with the UC SysDef, you should betray Huan Daiyu.

If you betray Huan Daiyu, the Jade Swan captain will be apprehended by the United Colonies. Delgado will be upset that the Crimson Fleet has lost one of its best contacts, and Daiyu will be absent from the final battle, whether you elect to finally side with the Fleet or not.

If you persuade Dr. Vogel that you are a new test pilot, Daiyu will be spared. If you pick the Fleet during the final mission, Daiyu will aid you during your attack on the UC Vigilance, though if you choose SysDef, you will fight against the Jade Swan.

