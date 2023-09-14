Starfield: Should you be for or against the Neruoamp in the Executive Level mission?

Executive Level is the final mission in the Ryujin Industries faction questline in Starfield and forces you to make two key decisions: whether or not to bring the Neruoamp to market, and if Ryujin should absorb Infinity LTD employees.

The Neuroamp is the more pressing of the two questions, as at this point you have likely seen the power of the product. Board members are already divided on the issue before you arrive to sway them either way. Characters such as Masako and Alexis Pryce are against the Neruoamp, while Monohan and Calderi are ready to push the mind-control device to the public.

Before you make your decision on how to sway the swing voters of the panel, you might want to know the consequences of both actions. If you are unsure of whether you should support or reject the Neruoamp in Starfield, this is what you need to know.

How to swing voters in the Executive Level mission in Starfield

Whether you chose Masako or Ularu will decide who is present at the meeting | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before going into the final meeting of the Ryujin Industries faction questline, you have the chance to speak with all six members of the board. If you have any preference on either major decision, whether it be for Infinity LTD or the Neuroamp, I highly recommend that you pay each board member a visit.

All board members are already predisposed to vote a certain way for both topics. If you don’t speak to any board members the outcomes are as follows: Infinity LTD employees won’t be absorbed and the Neruoamp will release to the public. In order to change a voter’s opinion, you will need pass a persuasion check. Below are the six voters and their stances prior to your meeting.

Board Member Neuroamp Vote Infinity LTD Vote Ularu Chen

(Only appears at the meeting if you sided with her against Masako) Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Linden Calderi Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Veera Karla Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes in favor of absorbing Infinity LTD Alexis Pryce Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Dalton Fiennes Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Abstains from voting on Infinity LTD Genevieve Monohan Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Votes in favor of absorbing Infinity LTD

Should you be for or against the Neuroamp in Starfield?

Though nearly everyone at Ryujin wishes to pursue further Neuroamp research, I think the better option is to sway the board against it. You will still be able to keep the Neruoamp that you acquired earlier in the faction mission, so there is no need to worry about losing your implant.

The consequences of releasing the Neuroamp won’t be felt during your Starfield playthrough, though you can imagine the kind of chaos publicly available mind control might bring. If you are running a more morally flexible character or siding with Ularu, then you should go all in on the Neuroamp.

About the author