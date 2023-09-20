Starfield sets new Bethesda record with gigantic milestone in opening weeks

Starfield is on track to be Bethesda’s biggest game ever after a gigantic launch month. There are already millions of players venturing the starfields and there’s no signs of slowing down.

Bethesda today is celebrating 10 million players in the game since its launch on Sept. 5. This places it as the biggest launch for the developer to date, beating out all of previous Fallout and The Elder Scrolls titles. Yes, that’s right, even Skyrim.

In all honesty, Bethesda highlighting this 10 million player number is simply taking a victory lap at this point, given it had already become the biggest launch for them back at the six-million mark, but who can blame them?

Thank you to more than 10 million #Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history. pic.twitter.com/jklQotDC1N — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 19, 2023

Starfield has been welcomed with open arms by the Bethesda fandom, although it’s not been without its critics. Many have criticized the spacefaring adventure for a variety of things, including its menu, which caused quite a bit of controversy prior to the game’s launch.

Given the player figures and the mostly positive reception it has received, Starfield can finally be classified as a hit for Bethesda. With DLC plans already in the pipeline it doesn’t look like this space RPG will be slowing down anytime soon.

In 2023 Bethesda fans have been eating good, but given leaked documents that are now circulating the web, it seems the studios’ momentum is only set to increase with long-rumored projects confirmed for the coming years.

If you’re yet to join the 10 million explorers in the starfields, you can buy Starfield on PC and Xbox. It is also available to play with a subscription to Game Pass.

