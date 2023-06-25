Starfield ‘rage quit’ button explained

During the 45 minutes of Starfield‘s Direct presentation, players were able to see a tidbit of the ship’s cockpit just for a couple of seconds and those who were really paying attention noticed the ship has a rather uncommon feature—a literal rage quit button.

In gaming culture, rage quit means quitting a game by turning off the PC or console when you fail a mission in a story or career mode or are being obliterated in an online game, for example.

The fact that Starfield has a rage quit button sparked lots of speculations in the community as players have been wondering what pressing that button will do. The most popular theories are that the players will eject from the ship once pressing the rage quit button or self-destruct the ship.

Here’s what we know about the rage quit button in Starfield.

All details about Starfield ‘rage quit’ button

There’s a literal rage quit button in your ship in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

As much as the theories around the existence of a rage quit button in Starfield are interesting and even make sense, nothing has been confirmed by Bethesda at the time of this writing and therefore is all speculation at this point.

In fact, from what we know, this could be just a funny easter egg for the Starfield Direct trailer and the developers can delete the button until the game launches in Sep. 2023.

We’ll have a proper understanding of the rage quit button in Starfield when Bethesda explains it or the game launches. For now, rest assured that you’ll still be able to rage quit Starfield if you follow the more traditional ways, which is to press ALT+F4 on your keyboard or bo toggling your PC or console power button.

