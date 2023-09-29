Starfield players wish their companions weren’t just looking for action all the time

Starfield players have noticed their companions quickly become overly sexual and lose their pre-marriage sweetness and romantic ways once you marry them, and fans aren’t sure they like the change.

One aspect that’s become prevalent in many RPGs, like Starfield, is being able to romance your closest companion once you’ve gained enough favorability with them. In Starfield, this requires siding with your companion and doing things they’d approve of, and when your favorability is high enough, you can marry them.

But players have noticed that, as soon as they’ve married their Starfield companion, they become overly sexual and want more than just cuddling every night.

When you’re married, almost every dialogue option, bar maybe two, seems sexual. It’s not like it stays in the bedroom either; your companion will say things in front of the other crew members, which can be a little awkward.

It’s so bad that some players think it’s funny and probably wildly appropriate to assume Sam Coe is the father of most of the kids seen in Starfield because they all look very similar to Cora, his daughter that we’re introduced to early in the campaign. Seeing as you’re both humans exploring the stars and humanity is spread across the galaxy, it might be they’re focused on increasing the human race’s population now they have a lifelong partner, some suggested.

Although it might be fun for a while, players just want their sweet and romantic premarriage companion back.

Not everyone is on board though. Other Starfield players suggested they aren’t as bad as the relatively horny companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some even suggested there’s nothing to worry about and would actually love to see them become less tame.

But, for the most part, Starfield companions’ drastic change after marriage isn’t appreciated by most fans. Whether Bethesda will tweak anything behind the scenes remains to be seen, so maybe just look away every time you go to bed, for now.

About the author