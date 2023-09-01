Starfield players discover touching tribute to fan who died before release

"I'm always with you, out there in the starfield."

Starfield has entered into early access and players are already discovering its secrets. Among them is a touching tribute that fans were hoping would make its way into the game.

A note from Alex Hay can be found on the Eye addressed to explorers, telling them he will always be with them, “out there in the starfield.” This note pays homage to a Starfield fan named Alex Hay who died before the RPG was finally released.

Back in March, Alex shared a lengthy post to Reddit detailing his battle against cancer that ultimately took his life. He explained he’d been looking forward to Starfield for years, following its development closely, but sadly wouldn’t be around to play himself. His death was confirmed by family to have happened on May 16.

Following this, players banded together in honor of Alex and urged Bethesda to add some kind of tribute to the late fan into the game for its release. This is how Alex finally got his place in the Starfield universe.

This gesture hasn’t gone without gratitude and fans shared their praise in a post to Reddit showcasing the in-game message on Starfield’s launch day. Alex Hay’s note is another instance of Bethesda celebrating late members of their community as they did with a similar situation back in 2016 when Fallout 4 received its Nuka-World DLC.

Alex Hay’s note can be found at The Eye. Screenshot via Attack of the Fanboy

If you’d like to see the Alex Hay tribute note in-game and read it yourself before setting off on your next adventure in the starfield then you will just have to head to The Eye and look on a table near the entry.

Starfield is available in early access now on PC and Xbox.

