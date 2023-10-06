Starfield players created incredible LEGO ideas—and now they need your help

Starfield has taken the gaming world by storm since releasing on Sept. 6 and players are now taking inspiration from the game into other forms, including LEGO.

While Starfield has a highly-detailed shipbuilder and the ability to create Outposts on any moon or planet you can land on, nothing beats the feeling of LEGO and constructing a build brick-by-brick.

LEGO has done plenty of crossovers previously and has just announced a collaboration with Nintendo centered around Animal Crossing, and it seems there is a desire for Starfield to receive similar attention.

We’ve spotted some great constructions over on the LEGO Ideas page, where fans can create builds and submit them for the community to support. Once an idea hits 10,000 supporters, the build will be reviewed by a LEGO expert and, potentially, begin the process of being made into a real set.

The first comes from georgep148, who has created a highly-detailed version of the Frontier ship from Starfield—which can be brilliantly broken down into modules to emulate the shipbuilding within the Bethesda title itself.

Say hello to your new home. Image via LEGO Ideas

While this particular build doesn’t show off any Minifigure ideas, it doesn’t take much to imagine LEGO versions of a Starborn, Sarah Morgan, VASCO, and maybe even the Adoring Fan.

At the time of writing, the build has earned 1,193 supporters, leaving it some way of the required target to be reviewed, although there are still over 550 days left to get your support in and push the LEGO Frontier closer to becoming a reality.

Speaking of VASCO, the robot himself has received a LEGO build all of his own from SuperSpruce101, resulting in an intricate and detailed version of everyone’s favorite robot space buddy.

The VASCO build has far less attention so far, with only 171 supporters pledged, but there are over 400 days to get your support registered.

