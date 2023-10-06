Starfield players are fed up with YouTubers and their misleading content around the game

Open-world games are a gold mine of content for everyone, but when it comes to Starfield, players agree YouTube content creators are taking it a step too far.

Starfield players complained about YouTubers’ misleading content around the game in an Oct. 5 Reddit post. The author of the post pointed out a few examples of content YouTubers make, and claimed it mostly exaggerates, misleading their viewers.

“Go to this planet, two ships will land and you can steal one to get the best early ship”; shows a video of a randomly generated landing point and stealing a run-of-the-mill random ship from a randomly generated event,” one example reads.

Many players agreed and shared their own experiences with such content. One of them even mentioned how they found a video from a creator who played the game modestly, without fake excitement and charisma, and it was the “best Starfield vid I have seen since the reveals.”

Those who follow the game and its community should know it’s not the first time these complaints have been made. Before the game went live on Sept. 6, many YouTubers were making tons of videos about every minor gameplay feature revealed in developers’ interviews, previews, and more. They were exaggerating even before the game went live, and judging by people’s reactions and our own impressions, they haven’t stopped.

Starfield’s exploration feels like a never-ending story, so it’s not surprising people are spamming content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That doesn’t mean there aren’t educational and entertaining content creators in the Starfield community. When you search for specific Starfield content, like best guns, ships, and so on, at first it will show you a couple of videos that are actually concise, educational, entertaining, and aren’t misleading. But the more you dive into it, the more far-fetched information you start to find.

The state of YouTube and its community around Starfield isn’t that surprising. When you have such an enormous and popular game like Bethesda’s newest production, it goes without saying every content creator and site will create content around it. In the end, everyone’s trying to make a living, but maybe this time, things have gone a bit too far.

About the author